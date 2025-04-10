Former Nats player among dead in Dominican Republic tragedy

Former Washington Nationals player Enrique "Tony" Blanco died early Tuesday morning after the roof of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed, Major League Baseball reported.

Blanco, 44, a native of the Caribbean island, played 56 games with the Washington Nationals during their inaugural season in 2005, including the first game in franchise history.

As of Wednesday, the collapse has left more than 120 people dead, and over 150 others have been transported to local hospitals, police confirmed.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. It occurred while renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing at the nightclub's famous "Jet Set Mondays" event.

In a Facebook post, MLB added that Blanco played nine professional seasons in the United States and eight in Japan.

Blanco spent only one year in Major League Baseball but played eight seasons in the minor leagues.

Baseball in mourning

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was rescued alive but later died from his injuries.

Nelsy Milagro Cruz Martínez, the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz and the governor of Montecristi, a province in the northwest of the Dominican Republic, was also among the victims of the collapse.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred expressed his condolences to the players and the official on social media.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” the statement read.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

