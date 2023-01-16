NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady Throws Ugly Interception in End Zone Vs. Cowboys

It was the first red zone interception of Brady's Bucs tenure

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is going to want this one back.

Early in the second quarter of Monday night's wild card game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was picked off in the back of the end zone by Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

There wasn't a Buccaneers player close to where Brady threw the ball, making it a relatively easy pick for Kearse.

Brady hadn't thrown a red zone interception as a member of the Bucs until then.

It's unclear if Brady was trying to throw it away or if he was expecting one of his targets to move to that area. Either way, it was an ugly turnover that ended a promising 10-play, 70-yard drive for Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys capitalized on the turnover as well, marching down the field before quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled untouched into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 1-yard line.

The score gave Dallas a 12-0 lead with over six minutes remaining in the half after Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his second straight extra point.

