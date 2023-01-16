NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady Shut Out in First Half of Playoff Game For First Time Since 2001

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at the half on Monday

By Mike Gavin

Tom Brady
Getty

Tom Brady has been shut out in the first half of a playoff game for the first time since...well, since his very first playoff game.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 18-0 at halftime of Monday's NFC wild card matchup. Brady completed just 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards with one ugly interception in the end zone.

Brady's last first-half shutout came during the 2001 playoffs when the New England Patriots trailed the then Oakland Raiders 7-0 in the AFC divisional round. Yes, the infamous "Tuck Rule Game."

Brady and the Patriots went on to win that game 16-13 in overtime en route to winning the Super Bowl.

If Brady is unable to orchestrate a comeback against the Cowboys, it will be his first loss to Dallas in his 23-year career.

Brady led one promising drive in the first half against the Cowboys, but it ended with him being intercepted in the back of the end zone by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

The Bucs finished the half with just 120 total yards and seven first downs on five drives.

