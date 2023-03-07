Tom Brady

Tom Brady Responds to Comment on Returning to NFL for Second Time

Just when fans thought Tom Brady's iconic career was over, there's speculation that the former Buccaneers quarterback may not be ready to call it quits

By Julia Elbaba

Is Tom Brady getting ready to make his second NFL comeback?

The former Patriot's quarterback might not be "done after all" with his iconic football career, according to the Rich Risen Show.

The show reported that the hosts spoke with people at the IndyCar Series and "folks are saying keep an eye on Miami."

Brady was quick to respond to the speculation and said, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter."

The 45-year-old retired from the NFL for the second time on Feb. 1, 2023, which came exactly a year after he retired for the first time.

Brady went on to play one more year under the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdown passes in the 2022 season. 

In the words of Brady, it sounds like his retirement may actually be "for good" this time around.

