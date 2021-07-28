WATCH: Crazy Surfing Wipeouts from the Olympics

Tokyo hosted the first-ever Olympic surfing competition, and it did not disappoint.

American Carissa Moore came away with the women's gold and Brazil's Ítalo Ferreira topped the podium in the men's tournament.

Watching the winning waves of the first surfing tournament at the Olympics was fun for spectators ... but so was watching the wipeouts.

The stormy weather in Japan gave surfers massive waves to tackle, and sometimes they were too much for even the pros to handle. From flips through the water to face-plants in the surf, here are some of the best crashes of the 2020 Games.