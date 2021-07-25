Katie Ledecky

U.S.'s Ledecky, Australia's Titmus to Face Off in 400-Meter Freestyle

Ledecky, one of the most popular U.S. swimmers, had the fastest time in preliminary heats for the event

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky will compete in the Tokyo Games' women's 400-meter freestyle final against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, in one of the most closely watched Olympic rivalries.

Stream the event here at 10:20 p.m. ET, or watch live in primetime on NBC.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Jon Rahm 13 hours ago

Top Golfer Jon Rahm Forced to Withdraw From Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test

14 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics Day 2 Roundup: Expected and Unexpected U.S. Medals

Ledecky opened her appearance in Tokyo by winning the best time in the preliminary heats of the event, in which she holds the world and Olympic records.

Titmus, who swam in a different heat, has been faster than the American in recent races and defeated her in the event in the 2019 world championships.

Ledecky, one of the most popular U.S. swimmers, qualified with a time of 4:00.45. China’s Li Bingjie came in at 4:01.57, and Titmus in 4:01.66. 

Ledecky won a surprise gold medal in the London Games in 2012, and went home from the Rio Summer Olympics with four gold medals and one silver.

This article tagged under:

Katie LedeckyU.S. Swimming
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us