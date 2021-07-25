U.S.'s Ledecky, Australia's Titmus to Face Off in 400-Meter Freestyle

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky will compete in the Tokyo Games' women's 400-meter freestyle final against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, in one of the most closely watched Olympic rivalries.

Stream the event here at 10:20 p.m. ET, or watch live in primetime on NBC.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ledecky opened her appearance in Tokyo by winning the best time in the preliminary heats of the event, in which she holds the world and Olympic records.

Titmus, who swam in a different heat, has been faster than the American in recent races and defeated her in the event in the 2019 world championships.

Ledecky, one of the most popular U.S. swimmers, qualified with a time of 4:00.45. China’s Li Bingjie came in at 4:01.57, and Titmus in 4:01.66.

Ledecky won a surprise gold medal in the London Games in 2012, and went home from the Rio Summer Olympics with four gold medals and one silver.