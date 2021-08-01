Tokyo Updates: Allman Conquers Rain for Discus Gold; USA Baseball Loses on Walk-Off

On Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics, Valarie Allman claimed gold in the women's discus, the U.S. baseball team lost a heartbreaker to Japan and Simone Biles announced that she will compete in the balance beam event. Scroll down for the latest news from Tokyo:

Valarie Allman Powers To Women's Discus Gold

She had to wait for weather to cooperate, but Valarie Allman is now an Olympic champion.

The American won women's discus gold on Monday, while Germany's Kristin Pudenz won silver and Cuba's Yaime Perez won bronze. Allman posted the best mark of the competition at 68.98m with her first throw.

American Valerie Allman became an Olympic champion in the women's discus Monday morning.

The women's discus final and women's pole vault qualifying were delayed during action on Monday as rain poured down on Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. Allman had the lead at the time of the delay and hung on for gold.

Allman is the first American woman to medal in the event since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Japan Beats USA Baseball With Walk-Off

The U.S. baseball team lost 7-6 to Japan in 10 innings after taking a one-run lead into the ninth inning.

Japan advances to the semifinals, where it will face South Korea, while Team USA awaits the winner of Israel-Dominican Republic.

Japan advances to the semifinals, where it will face South Korea. Team USA will face the winner of Dominican Republic vs. Israel on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET with another chance to get to the semifinal.

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas starred on Monday, getting on base in three of his five at-bats and hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Japan tied the back-and-forth contest at 6 in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout. Scott McGough got a strikeout to end the inning with the go-ahead runner on second to send the game to extra innings.

The U.S. could not score in the top of the 10th even with runners on first and second to start the inning. Instead, it was Japan's Kai Takuya that walked it off against Team USA's Edwin Jackson.

Simone Biles to Compete in Balance Beam

After withdrawing from the first three individual apparatus finals, Simone Biles has announced she will compete in the final event in women's Olympic gymnastics: balance beam.

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The six-time Olympic medalist has not competed since removing herself from the team final on July 27 to focus on her mental and physical health.

Since then, Biles has been training with the hope of returning to competition. In a series of Instagram Stories Friday, Biles explained she has previously experienced "the twisties," which usually take about two weeks for her to get over.

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad Win Semifinal Heats in Pouring Rain

World record holder Sydney McLaughlin and U.S. superstar Dalilah Muhammad had to run through more than hurdles on Monday.

The two Team USA medal contenders won their semifinal heats in the women's 400m hurdles as the event went on through a downpour.

McLaughlin won her heat with a time of 53.03 seconds, just 1.13 seconds off her record time. She easily crossed the finish line ahead of the competition in her Round 1 heat last week with a time of 54.65 seconds.

Reigning champion Dalilah Muhammad also clinched a spot in the final and will defend her title from the 2016 Rio Olympics. Muhammad crossed the finish line first in the first semifinal heat with a time of 53.30 seconds. She ran a 54.97 time in Round 1.

Anna Cockrell placed second in the third heat with a time of 54.17, giving Team USA three athletes for Tuesday night's final.

Jake Gibb, Tre Bourne Eliminated in Men’s Beach Volleyball

The American pair of Jake Gibb and Tre Bourne lost its Round of 16 matchup against the German duo of Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler on Monday.

Gibb and Bourne took the first set 21-17 but fell 21-15 in the second set and lost 15-11 in the third set. Gibb finished with 16 attack points and two blocks while Bourne had eight attack points.

The Americans had gone 2-1 in group play, opening with wins over Italy and Switzerland before dropping their third group play game to Qatar. Thole and Wickler also went 2-1 in group play and move on to face the ROC pair of Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov in the quarterfinals.

Sarah Robles Takes Home Second Straight Bronze Medal in Weightlifting

Sarah Robles placed third in Monday's women's +87kg weightlifting event, giving her a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal.

The American lifted 128kg on her third snatch and 154kg on her second clean and jerk, bringing her total to 282kg. She beat out South Korea's Lee Seon-mi by 5kg to earn bronze and fell just one kilogram shy of Great Britain's Emily Campbell's silver medal mark.

China's Li Wenwen claimed gold after setting Olympic records with a 140kg snatch, 180kg clean and jerk and 320kg total.

Adeline Gray Follows Up Rio Disappointment With Tokyo Silver

Adeline Gray fell just short of a gold medal in Tokyo.

The five-time world champion lost the women's freestyle 76kg final on Monday with a 7-3 defeat against Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken.

Rotter-Focken took advantage of Gray's early commitments to build a 7-0 lead. Gray picked up a handful of points in the final minutes, but it was not enough to overcome the German's lead.

The silver medal is Gray's first Olympic hardware. She entered the 2016 Olympics as a three-time champion before falling in the quarterfinals.

Two Americans Advance to Men's 400m Final

Americans Michael Cherry and Michael Norman will compete in the men's 400m final.

Cherry won the second heat of the semifinals with a time of 44.44 seconds to automatically qualify and Norman qualified in the third heat with a time of 44.52 seconds.

Gabby Thomas Advances to Women's 200m Final

American Gabby Thomas will compete with the fastest women in the world in the women's 200m final.

Thomas finished third in the second heat crossing the finish line in 22.01 seconds while Namibia Christine Mboma finished second with a time of 21.97.

However, Thomas ran the fourth-fastest time of all competitors, clinching a spot in the final.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m gold, coasted to the finish line first in Thomas' heat, running a personal best time of 21.66.

Check out full results from Monday's track and field competitions.

USWNT Out of Gold Medal Contention After Semifinal Loss to Canada

The U.S. women's soccer team has missed out on gold for the second straight Olympics.

Canada eliminated the USWNT with a 1-0 win in Monday's semifinal. Canada’s Jessica Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box and was given the chance to score the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who replaced an injured Alyssa Naeher, read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

The USWNT will have a chance to reach the podium in Thursday's bronze medal match against Australia, which lost to Sweden in the other women's semifinal. That game begins at 4 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Jade Carey wins gold in women's floor

USA Gymnastics' Jade Carey took home her first career Olympic medal with a gold in Monday's women's floor final.

The 21-year-old posted a 14.366 score. Italy's Vanessa Ferrari earned silver with a 14.200 score, while Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova earned bronze medals with matching 14.166 scores.

The result was far and away Carey's best at the Olympics. She finished in eighth place in each of her previous two finals, the individual all-around and vault.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade came in fifth a day after becoming her country's first ever female Olympic gold medalist gymnast with a win in Monday's vault final.

G’Angelo Hancock Knocked Out of Men's 97kg Greco-Roman Wrestling

American wrestler G’Angelo Hancock was eliminated in the men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, losing in the quarterfinals 4-3 to Poland’s Tadeusz Michalik.

After going up 1-0 after the first period, Hancock was outscored 4-2 in the second period to lose. The 24-year-old previously defeated Mihail Kajaia of Serbia in the Round of 16 by a score of 5-1 before the loss to Michalik.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock Reaches Women's Freestyle 68kg Wrestling Final

Tamyra Mensah-Stock advanced to the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling final with a win over Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova on Monday. The American came out on top by a score of 10-4.

The semifinal win was Mensah-Stock's third in Tokyo. She previously beat Japan's Sara Dosho (10-0 VSU) in the first round and China's Zhou Feng (10-0 VSU) in the quarterfinals. Now, she will take on Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu on Tuesday with a gold medal up for grabs.

Gold medals handed out throughout Tokyo

Over two dozen gold medals were up for grabs at the Olympics Monday morning.

Among the winners were Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu in women's badminton doubles, France's Jean Quiquampoix in men's rapid fire pistol, China's Zhang Changhong in men's three-position rifle, China in the women's cycling track team sprint final, Cuba's Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez in men's Greco-Roman 60kg, Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali in men's steeplechase, Netherlands' Sidan Hassan in women's 5000m, Germany's Julia Krajewski in equestrian individual eventing jumping, Great Britain in team eventing jumping and Denmark's Viktor Axelson in men's singles badminton.

Sailing action postponed due to lack of wind

Weather has been something to monitor throughout the Tokyo Olympics, but Monday's sailing competition was actually affected by typically good weather.

With no wind at Enoshima Yachting Harbour, the full day's sailing races were postponed. The slate featured gold medal races in the women's and men's 49er FX class. Races in the women's and men's 470 classes, which are taking place in Fujisawa, were also postponed.

China's Liu Yang, South Korea's Shin Jeah-wan Win Men's Gymnastic Golds

Along with the women's floor exercise, there were two men's individual gymnastics finals at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Monday.

China took the top two spots in men's rings with Liu Yang earning gold and You Hao earning silver. Defending gold medalist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece earned bronze. All three gymnasts posted scores above 15, with Yang's top mark coming in at 15.500.

South Korea's Shin Jeah-wan then edged out ROC's Denis Abliazin for men's vault gold on a tiebreaker after the two scored matching 14.783 averages. Jeah-wan won the tiebreaker after posting the highest individual vault score of the two.

Armenia's Artur Davtyan took home bronze with a 14.733 score, giving the country its first ever Olympic gymnastics medal.

Mattie Rogers Does Not Medal in Women’s 87kg Weightlifting

American Mattie Rogers finished in sixth in the women’s 87kg weightlifting event.

Rogers lifted 108kg in the snatch and 138kg in the clean and jerk to give her a total weight lifted of 246kg.

China’s Wang Zhouyu won gold, Ecuador’s Tamara Salazar took silver and the Dominican Republic’s Crismery Santana won bronze in the event.

Andrew Capobianco Makes Cut for Men’s 3m Springboard Diving

It was close, but Andrew Capobianco qualified for the men’s 3m springboard diving semifinals after the prelims.

Capobianco, who already has a silver medal at these Games, scored a 385.50, good for 17th in the prelims. He makes the cut, as 18 divers move on to the semifinals, which take place later tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

He started off strong, with his forward 2½ somersaults 2 twists dive scoring seventh-best to kick off the prelims, but struggled in the last four dives before holding onto his qualified spot.

Keni Harrison wins silver in women’s 100m hurdles

Keni Harrison ran the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.52 seconds to win the silver medal behind Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. Megan Tapper of Jamaica won the bronze.

Gold medal favorite Kendra ‘Keni’ Harrison took home the silver medal in women’s 100m hurdles in a photo finish between second and third.

Camacho-Quinn's medal was the first for Puerto Rico in Tokyo and its second gold in history after Monica Puig's in women's tennis in 2016. Puerto Rico's only other track and field medal was also in a hurdle event, as Javier Culson won bronze in the men's 400m hurdles in London in 2012.

US Women’s Basketball Beats France, Finishes Group Play Undefeated

The U.S. women’s basketball team continued Olympic dominance in Tokyo, extending its winning streak to 52 games, which dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The U.S. got off to a slow start in the first quarter and was down 22-19 at the end of the first. However, Team USA was able to go on a run and come back to take a 50-44 lead into halftime.

France led an inspired comeback in the third quarter, making it a one-point game with almost eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the U.S. was able to withstand France's run thanks to five points from Chelsea Gray to ultimately walk away with another win on Monday by a final of 92-83.

Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a preliminary round game 92-83.

A'ja Wilson, who entered the game averaging a double-double, scored 22 points and added three assists. Wilson has been the team’s top performer and averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games.

Breanna Stewart was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Stewart is also averaging a double-double.

Ross and Klineman advance in beach volleyball

April Ross and Alix Klineman took on a Cuban pair, Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega, in the Round of 16 and advanced in straight sets, 21-17, 21-15.

They will now face Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch of Germany on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

U.S. women’s volleyball closes out pool play with win

The U.S. women’s volleyball team came from behind to defeat Italy in five sets, 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12.

Star player Jordan Thompson did not play after spraining her ankle in the Americans’ last game, a loss to the Russian Olympic Committee. In her absence, Andrea Drews scored a team-high 22 points.

The U.S. women's volleyball team came from behind to defeat Italy ahead of the quarterfinals.

The U.S. advances to the quarterfinals and will play sometime on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning U.S. time.

The U.S. has picked up at least one beach volleyball medal at every Olympics since the sport’s debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne go for a spot in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Two more U.S. teams – Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena; Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil – were eliminated in their Round of 16 matches.

U.S. men’s water polo ends pool play with a loss

The U.S. men’s water polo team, which had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, closed out the preliminaries with a loss to Greece by a score of 14-5. With the win, Greece is the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. will play Spain or Croatia next, depending on which of those two teams wins their head-to-head match at 2:30 a.m. ET.

JuVaughn Harrison is fifth in long jump

In track and field’s first medal event of Day 10, American JuVaughn Harrison placed fifth in the long jump. His best jump was 8.15m to 8.41m for gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. Two Cubans, Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, won silver and bronze, respectively.

Harrison finished in seventh place in the high jump on Day 9 of the Olympics.

Beach volleyball veteran Dalhausser announces retirement

Four-time Olympian Phil Dalhausser announced his retirement, one day after he and his partner, Nick Lucena, were ousted in the Round of 16 in men’s beach volleyball. The 41-year-old said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and two children, who are 7 and 8 years old.

Dalhausser and Todd Rogers won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.