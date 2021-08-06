Team USA Goes For First Gold Medal in Women's Volleyball

After beating Serbia in straight sets on Friday, the U.S. women's volleyball team will move on to the finals. There they will meet Brazil, who beat Korea in straight sets in the other semifinal.

The U.S. will look to hand Brazil its first loss of the Olympics. Brazil is the only undefeated team in the tournament, after going 5-0 in pool play.

Brazil is the No. 2-ranked team in the world and has looked the part in Tokyo: losing just four sets so far this Olympics.

Brazil previously won gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics but were knocked out in the quarterfinals in 2016. If the U.S. can knock off the Brazilians, it will be the first gold in women's volleyball for the Americans.

The showdown will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 12:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.