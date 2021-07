Lee Kiefer won the first gold medal in United States history in individual foil fencing on Sunday.

Kiefer defeated Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee 15-13 in the gold medal final for the win. Kiefer never trailed during the match, beating the gold medal winner from 2016.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kiefer is the third American gold medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.