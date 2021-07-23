Jourdan Delacruz Will Contend in Women's Weightlifting 49 kg

The first medals at the Tokyo Olympics in weightlifting will be awarded early Saturday morning in the women’s 49 kg/108 lb class -- and an American could challenge for the gold.

Jourdan Delacruz holds the American record at 200 kg/440.9 lbs, which is also the highest total ever recorded by a lifter from a non-Asian country. The 23-year-old first-time Olympian previously competed in the 55kg class until her coach recommended that she drop down to the 49 kg class in 2019. Her parents were bodybuilders, but she was a cheerleader until taking up weightlifting seriously in 2014.

Delacruz will have stiff competition in Hou Zhihui of China and Mirabai Chanu of India. Hou holds the world record for total weight at 213 kg.

Stream the medal contenders' group here starting at 12:50 a.m. ET:

Delacruz would be the second American woman to medal in weightlifting recently; Sarah Robles won bronze at the 75 kg class in 2016 to break a 16-year drought for Americans in weightlifting.