Watch Live: Novak Djokovic Headlines First Tokyo Olympic Tennis Matches

The massive field of tennis players at the Tokyo Olympic will get their first taste of action when matches begin at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about the notable names competing on Day 1:

How to watch Novak Djokovic in the Olympics

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a "Golden Slam" -- winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year -- on Friday with a first-round matchup against Bolivian Hugo Dellien. Djokovic's match will be the fourth played on Centre Court, with the first beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The Serbian has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, with just the Olympic gold and US Open to go.

Several other notable athletes are set to compete, including Andy Murray (Britain) and Ashleigh Barty (Australia).

How to watch Andy Murray in the Olympics

Murray, who won men's singles gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is competing in men's doubles with Joe Salisbury against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. Murray and Salisbury will play the second match on Court 5, with the first beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Ashleigh Barty in the Olympics

Barty, the No. 1 seed in the women's singles bracket, will compete in women's doubles on Friday night with Storm Sanders. The Australian duo will battle Japan's Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya in the third match on Court 5, following Murray's match.

Select tennis matches will be shown live on the Olympic Channel tonight beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Individual courts and matches can be streamed online here.