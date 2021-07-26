Chinese Duo Looks to Win Men's 10m Synchronized Diving

The Chinese duo of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen are favored to win the men’s 10m synchronized diving event at 2 a.m. ET on Monday.

Each of them has won gold in the event before: Chen won in 2016 with Lin Yue, while Cao took home gold from the 2012 Games partnering with Zhang Yanquan. Other top contenders include the ROC’s Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibayev and Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Daley also medaled in the event in Rio five years ago, taking the bronze with Danny Goodfellow. Always dominant in diving, China is chasing its first sweep of gold medals in the eight events.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han got things started when they took gold in the women’s synchronized springboard.

The men's 10m synchronized diving event begins at 2 a.m.