Cardboard Beds in Tokyo are Breakable After All

Olympians at the Tokyo Olympics have been participating in a new event -- attempting to break their cardboard beds.
After endless of videos showing the unsuccessful attempts to get these beds to crack, someone finally succeeded.
Australian diver Sam Fricker posted a TikTok showcasing someone taking a seemingly broken cardboard bed. According to Fricker, it's the first broke bed he's seen.
It comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the vast attempts athletes have gone through to prove that these beds were breakable.
Tokyo Olympics
Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC
You can group broken beds with medals as things fans will be counting during the rest of the Tokyo Olympics.