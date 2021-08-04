boxing

American Richard Torrez Jr. to Fight for Super Heavyweight Gold

The 22-year-old boxer defeated Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev in his semifinal bout

By Bryan Murphy

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

United States’ men’s super heavyweight boxer RIchard Torrez Jr. will fight for the gold medal after winning his semifinal bout. 

The contest between Torrez Jr. and Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev ended with a referee stoppage due to injury. Torrez Jr. was up on all five judges' cards at the time of the stoppage. 

With the victory, Torrez Jr. will be the first American super heavyweight to medal since 1988 when Riddick Bowe won silver and will try to be the first American to win gold at that weight since Tyrell Biggs in 1984.

Torrez Jr. started off the Games with a 5-0 win against Algeria's Chouaib Bouloudinats in the preliminaries before beating Cuba's Dainier Pero in a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 22-year-old American will square off against the top-ranked super heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. That fight is schedule for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 2:15 a.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

boxingTokyo Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us