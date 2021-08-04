4 to Watch: Virginia's Grant Holloway in Hurdles Final, Men's Basketball Semifinals

Athletes from the D.C. area continue to shine at the Tokyo Olympics.

Virginia's Grant Holloway will lead a group of three American men into the 110m hurdles final and Prince George's County's Kevin Durant will continue to play for Team USA in the men's basketball semifinals against Australia.

For a complete rundown of the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com. Watch every event live there or on the NBC Sports App, and catch the highlights in primetime on NBC.

Here's what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. men’s basketball battles Australia in semifinals

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Team USA is two wins away from its fourth straight men’s basketball gold medal, and its next test comes against Australia in a semifinal contest at 12:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

After a concerning opening loss to France, the U.S. men have strung together three straight wins over Iran, the Czech Republic and Spain. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are among the standouts for the U.S. through four games, with Durant scoring a team-high 29 points in a quarterfinal win over Spain on Tuesday.

Australia is unbeaten coming into Thursday’s semifinal contest. Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Co. went 3-0 in group play before handing Argentina a lopsided, 38-point quarterfinal loss on Tuesday. Australia is seeking its first ever Olympic men’s basketball medal.

The winner of Team USA-Australia will play the winner of Slovenia-France in the gold medal game on Friday, Aug. 6, while the two losers will play for bronze on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Watch on Peacock, or stream live here.

Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser chase track and field gold medals

Getty Images

Wednesday night’s 8 p.m. ET session features three finals: the men’s triple jump, men’s shot put and men’s 110m hurdles.

Grant Holloway leads a group of three American men into the 110m hurdles final. He posted the fastest time in qualifying at 13.02, just .22 seconds off the world record time set by American Aries Merritt in 2012. He will be joined by U.S. teammates Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts.

The men’s shot put final will also feature three Americans. Ryan Crouser, the world and Olympic record holder, is the favorite, while Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl were the final two qualifiers.

Two Americans will partake in the men’s triple jump final. Will Claye (No. 2) is the highest-ranked athlete in the final, while Donald Scott is No. 5. Claye’s personal best (18.14m) is .05m longer than the Olympic record.

Wednesday night’s slate also includes men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, women’s high jump qualification and Round 1 of the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

Track and field returns with another session beginning at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday. The finals will take place in the women’s pole vault and men’s 400m. On top of that, there are races in the women’s 4x400m relay and men’s 1500m, while the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon will crown their champions.

Watch the first session on NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here. Watch the second session on Peacock, or stream live here.

USWNT goes for bronze against Australia

Getty Images

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from a gutting semifinal defeat against Canada in Thursday’s bronze medal match at 4 a.m. ET.

After winning four of the first five gold medals in Olympic women’s soccer history, Team USA has now failed to make it to the final in back-to-back Games. The U.S. was in a scoreless tie with Canada until Jessie Fleming beat Adrianna Franch on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the game’s lone goal.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and the USWNT turn their attention back to Australia. Needing a win or tie against Australia in round-robin play, the Americans earned a point in a 0-0 draw against the Aussies on July 27.

It’s not gold, but after missing out on the podium all together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the USWNT will be hungry in Thursday’s tilt.

Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada 1-0 during the semifinals on Monday, missing out on an opportunity to play for gold for the second straight Olympics.

Colin Duffy tries to reach first Olympic sport climbing podium

Getty Images

Two Americans will attempt to race to the top of the walls -- and standings -- at Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park on Thursday.

Team USA’s Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman are among the eight athletes competing in the inaugural Olympic sport climbing final. Duffy came in third overall during qualifying after ranking sixth in speed, fifth in bouldering and second in lead. Coleman, on the other hand, was eighth overall and the final qualifier for the final. He ranked 10th in speed, 11th in bouldering and fifth in lead.

France’s Mickael Mawem placed atop the leaderboard in qualifying, while Japan’s Tomoa Narasaki Tomoa was second.

The action begins with the speed final at 4:30 a.m. ET, transitions to the bouldering final at 5:30 a.m. ET and lead final at 8:10 a.m. ET. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals will be awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

Stream live here.

After sport climbing made its Olympic debut on Tuesday, American climbers Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman will compete for the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport on Thursday.