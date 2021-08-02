4 to Watch: Simone Biles Wins Bronze

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic medal with a stunning balance beam performance after taking a weeklong break from the competition.

The seven-time Olympic medalist withdrew from the team competition last Tuesday after a single rotation.

American track star and Fairfax native Noah Lyles will also make his Tokyo Olympic debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m.

Simone Biles wins bronze in triumphant return to Olympic stage

The GOAT of gymnastics is back.

Simone Biles made her return to Olympic gymnastics -- and the Olympic podium -- in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

Biles was the third gymnast on the beam and posted a score of 14.000, finishing with a bronze medal.

The American superstar returned to the gymnasium to compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final after missing the previous four events. Biles pulled out of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise after experiencing the “twisties” on a vault in the team final last Tuesday.

Biles also won bronze on the balance beam at the 2016 Rio Games. She has seven Olympic medals in her storied career, including silver from the team competition in Tokyo. She tied Shannon Miller’s American record for most Olympic gymnastics medals with Tuesday’s result.

U.S. men's basketball beats Spain to advance to semifinals

Team USA men’s basketball advanced to the semifinals after defeating Spain. Kevin Durant led the charge for the U.S., but it was no easy feat getting around a stellar performance from Spain’s Ricky Rubio.

The U.S. men's basketball team defeated Spain 95-81 to advance to the semifinals.

Kevin Durant paved the way with 29 points to lead the U.S. to the quarterfinal win.

Spain came out as the better team in the first half, led by Ricky Rubio, who ended with 38 points. But the U.S. was able to go into the break with the score tied at 43.

Durant scored 13 points in the third quarter, but an 11-2 run by Spain to end the quarter made it just a 69-63 lead for the Americans.

The U.S. had a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Spain 26-18 to hold onto the victory.

Team USA now awaits the winner of Australia-Argentina.

Women’s 200m final headlines track and field events

The Tokyo Olympics recently crowned Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera the world’s fastest woman, a title she also claimed at the 2016 Rio Games. On Tuesday morning many of the world’s fastest women will once again compete for a chance at Olympic glory.

The other day 11 track and field finals include: Women’s long jump, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s hammer throw, and the women’s 800m.

There will be final competitions in men’s pole vault and women’s hammer throw.

We will also see American track star Noah Lyles make his Tokyo Olympic Debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m.

Sports Climbing will make its Olympic Debut

Sports climbing will make its Olympic debut 4:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sports climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines. The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Team USA’s hopes of for gold in sport climbing's Olympic debut rest on the shoulders of Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie. Coleman won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering OPen National Championships (2016-2018). Condie is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible. Early into her climbing career it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist.

Team USA Climber Brooke Raboutou discusses why she loves climbing and how it her family got her started in the sport.