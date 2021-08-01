4 to Watch: Jade Carey Sets Sights on Olympic Medal in Floor Routine

Here's what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jade Carey sets sights on Olympic medal in floor routine

Three gymnastics finals are set for Monday morning at the Ariake Gymnastics Center: the men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

Jade Carey will be the lone American competitor across all three finals. Simone Biles, who finished second in the floor routine during qualifying, remains out after exiting the team final earlier this week. Carey finished just behind Biles with a third-place score in the event during qualifying. The 21-year-old finished eighth overall in the individual all-around competition after being named Biles’ replacement. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari earned the top floor score in qualifying.

There will be no American gymnasts in either of Monday’s men’s finals. Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias is on his way to defending gold in the rings after finishing with the best score in qualifying. South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan and Armenia’s Artur Davtyan tied for the top qualifying score in men’s vault, while individual all-around bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee had the third-best qualifying score. He tied for the best vault score of all gymnasts during the individual all-around competition.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sydney McLaughlin return to the track

Another action-packed day of Olympic track and field begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The first session of the evening is highlighted by two finals: men’s long jump and women’s 100m hurdles.

Juvaughn Harrison is attempting the astonishing feat of competing in the high jump, where he is a medal favorite, and long jump in Tokyo.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Keni Harrison is looking for her first Olympic medal. She missed out on a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics and proceeded to break the women’s 100m hurdles world record just two weeks later with a time of 12.20. Team USA still swept the podium in Rio. Now, Harrison has a chance to win the U.S. its fourth gold medal in the event over the last five Olympics.

The first session also features men’s hammer throw qualifying, Round 1 of the women’s 1500m and Round 1 of the women’s 200m. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, fresh off setting an Olympic record in the women’s 100m, will begin her quest to defend her gold medal in the 200m.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET on Monday and features three finals: the women’s discus throw (7 a.m. ET), men’s 3000m steeplechase (8:15 a.m. ET) and women’s 5000m (8:40 a.m. ET). Valarie Allman will try to be the first American woman to medal in discus since 2008. Hillary Bor gives the U.S. its best chance at a medal in steeplechase, while Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider will represent Team USA in the women’s 5000m.

The second session also includes action in the women’s pole vault, women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles. World record holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad will be in separate women’s 400m semifinals ahead of a must-watch final late Monday night.

USWNT Takes on Canada in Women’s Soccer Semifinal

The job’s not done for the United States women’s national soccer team.

After escaping with a nail-biting, penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday, the USWNT will battle Canada at 4 a.m. ET on Monday for a spot in the gold medal game.

Megan Rapinoe drilled the clinching penalty kick for the Americans in Friday’s quarterfinal win. USWNT goalie Alyssa Naeher was clutch in net during the penalty shootout, while Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams provided the scoring in regulation time.

Canada has won the bronze medal at the last two Olympics. The team has two draws and two wins so far in Tokyo, including a penalty shootout win of its own against Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The U.S., meanwhile, failed to medal at the Olympics for the first time in 2016 and is looking to win its fifth ever gold medal.

US men’s water polo tries to turn the tide vs. Greece

The U.S. men’s water polo team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it concludes group play at 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday night against Greece.

After winning its first two matchups against Japan and South Africa, Team USA lost to Italy and Hungary by a combined four goals. Alex Bowen has scored multiple goals in each game so far for the Americans.

Greece, meanwhile, is looking to finish off an undefeated group play stage. Along with a draw against Italy, the Greeks have beaten Hungary, Japan and South Africa.

The 2016 Olympics were the first time the U.S. men’s team failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, finishing ninth place after going 2-3-0 in group play. A loss on Sunday would give them the same record and put them in danger of advancing once again.

