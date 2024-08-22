Tina Charles climbs to No. 2 on WNBA's all-time scoring list

Tina Charles became the second all-time leading scorer in WNBA history while posting 12 points and 17 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Allisha Gray had 21 points and Rhyne Howard 19 to lead the Dream (10-17), who won their season-best third straight after going into the Olympic break on an eight-game losing streak.

Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of UConn, opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key that moved her past Tina Thompson's 7,488 points. Charles' 7,491 points are more than 3,000 behind Diana Taurasi (10,500), who was held to a late 3-pointer in this game.

Charles' basket broke a 48-48 tie and started a 17-2 run that broke the game open. Reserve Maya Caldwell had all six of her points following Charles' 3.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Gray had a jumper and two free throws that made it 65-50 with 5:26 to play. When they beat the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, the Dream opened the fourth quarter with a 19-2 run.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury (15-14) with 22 points and Brittney Griner had 14. The Mercury were outrebounded 47-33, including 16-3 on the offensive end.

Atlanta held Phoenix to 2 of 15 shooting with five turnovers in the first quarter to race to a 19-6 lead.

The Dream went cold in the second quarter missing their first 11 shots and back-to-back baskets by Copper gave Phoenix at 25-24 lead. Gray then made a pair of 3s and Howard had another to help the Dream take a 34-26 halftime lead.

Atlanta's streak came against Seattle, Connecticut and the Mercury, all teams with winning records and in playoff position down the stretch. Now Atlanta is a game back of the final playoff spot and plays host to Phoenix again on Friday.