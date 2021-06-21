Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins to Represent Mystics at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Charles, Atkins to represent Mystics at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Team USA announced the roster for its Women's Basketball team Monday, and it looks like the Mystics will have two players going to the Tokyo Olympics.

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins were both named to the Olympic roster, marking Charles' third appearance at the summer games and Atkins' first.

“I am thankful to God for this opportunity to represent my country in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” Charles said in a statement. “I don’t take my place on this team for granted. I look forward to the months ahead!”

Charles is in her first season with the Mystics after sitting out the 2020 campaign with a medical exemption. She currently leads the WNBA in scoring, at 24.5 points per game to go along with nine rebounds a night. Charles won an MVP nine years ago, but she's playing her best basketball right now.

Atkins has evolved into one of the top shooting guards in the league during her fourth season with the Mystics. She's averaging 19 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists on 46.8% shooting from the floor and 45.2% from three.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team,” Atkins said in a statement. “This is such a surreal moment and while I am extremely thankful, I honestly don't think it has really hit me yet.”

Charles and Atkins will be joined by Sue Bird, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sylvia Fowles, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Lloyd, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and A’ja Wilson.