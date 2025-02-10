Dunkin'

The newest DunKing is… Bill Belichick? Watch the full Super Bowl ad

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also made an appearance

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin'

We had already seen a preview of the new Dunkin' commercial during last week's Grammys. But early in Sunday's Super Bowl, we got an extended version of the ad.

It still included "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, a Boston native, but the surprise was that legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick -- and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson -- are now a part of the DunKings team.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Did Belichick's acting skills leave something to be desired? Sure, but it sure was still great to see him involved in the Super Bowl again. Even if it was only in a DunKings track suit.

Watch the full DunKings ad below:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

More Dunkin' stories

Dunkin' Feb 3

The DunKings have a new member. And things are officially getting weird

Food & Drink Jan 17

Woman goes viral for reviewing Dunkin's avocado toast without tasting it: ‘Forget it'

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'Bill Belichick
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us