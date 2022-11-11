The MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Heading Into 2023 Season

Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games.
Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.
Numerous factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. With MLB free agency underway and other movements within the league, including the Orioles and Angels potentially coming for sale, who knows what the new season will bring.
Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.
Let’s take a look at the league’s most valuable franchises heading into the 2023 season:
Which MLB teams make the most revenue?
The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the list of MLB teams that make the most revenue:
Sports
1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $595 million
2. New York Yankees: $485 million
3. Boston Red Sox: $479 million
4. Atlanta Braves: $443 million
5. Chicago Cubs: $425 million
6. Houston Astros: $388 million
7. Texas Rangers: $387 million
8. San Francisco Giants: $384 million
9. Los Angeles Angels: $331 million
10. Philadelphia Phillies: $323 million
What is each MLB team worth?
Here is an estimate of how much each MLB team is worth, according to Forbes:
- New York Yankees: $6 billion
- Los Angeles Dodgers: $4.075 billion
- Boston Red Sox: $3.9 billion
- Chicago Cubs: $3.8 billion
- San Francisco Giants: $3.5 billion
- New York Mets: $2.65 billion
- St. Louis Cardinals: $2.45 billion
- Philadelphia Phillies: $2.3 billion
- Los Angeles Angels: $2.2 billion
- Atlanta Braves: $2.1 billion
- Texas Rangers: $2.05 billion
- Washington Nationals: $2 billion
- Houston Astros: $1.98 billion
- Toronto Blue Jays: $1.78 billion
- Chicago White Sox: $1.76 billion
- Seattle Mariners: $1.7 billion
- San Diego Padres: $1.575 billion
- Detroit Tigers: $1.4 billion
- Minnesota Twins: $1.39 billion
- Colorado Rockies: $1.385 billion
- Arizona Diamondbacks: $1.38 billion
- Baltimore Orioles: $1.375 billion
- Pittsburgh Pirates: $1.32 billion
- Cleveland Guardians: $1.3 billion
- Milwaukee Brewers: $1.28 billion
- Cincinnati Reds: $1.19 billion
- Oakland Athletics: $1.18 billion
- Kansas City Royals: $1.11 billion
- Tampa Bay Rays: $1.1 billion
- Miami Marlins: $990 million
Which MLB team has the biggest cash spending budget?
The team with the biggest payroll is the New York Mets with a whopping $170.5 million.
The teams with the next highest total payroll for 2022 are the Atlanta Braves with $161.8 million and the Philadelphia Phillies with $140.1 million.
The rest of the top 10 teams with the highest payroll for 2022 are as follows:
4. San Diego Padres: $136.9 million
5. New York Yankees: $134.9 million
6. Colorado Rockies: $133.9 million
7. Los Angeles Angels: $133.1 million
8. Chicago White Sox: $131.1 million
9. Los Angeles Dodgers: $130.5 million
10. Toronto Blue Jays: $128.7 million
Which MLB teams sell the most merchandise?
When it comes to MLB teams that sell the most merchandise, it's no surprise the Yankees top that list in a season where Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris for the most home runs in AL history.
1. New York Yankees
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Atlanta Braves
5. Toronto Blue Jays
6. Boston Red Sox
7. Houston Astros
8. San Diego Padres
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. San Francisco Giants