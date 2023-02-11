‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her

LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench.

An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game.

And when James took a seat at the end of Los Angeles' bench, he left a young fun next to him completely starstruck.

When you get to sit next to LeBron 😲❤️ pic.twitter.com/0inUHXIzve — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2023

After her reaction went viral on social media, the fan was interviewed by ESPN's Lisa Salters. The fan, who is 12 years old, told Salters she asked for the tickets months in advance hoping it would be the game James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

She called James sitting next to her "the best moment of my life."

"When [James] ended up sitting down here, I'm not as tall as him obviously so I could only see like his shoes, and then I look up and I see LeBron James," the fan said. "What's going through my mind is just like, 'Oh my god, the like greatest player of all time in basketball is sitting next to me.' And I just freak out completely. I'm just thinking, 'Oh my goodness, this is like the best moment of my life.'"

ESPN's Lisa Salters interviews the 12-year old girl that got starstruck when LeBron James sat next to her.#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/i7bFuVtQjT https://t.co/9b6WGKEVen — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 12, 2023

When asked if she had talked to James at all, the fan said she hadn't and was told not to distract the players. James was seated next to the fan during the interview, but didn't chime in.

Even if the fan doesn't have an interaction with James during the game, it seems like it's already been a night of a lifetime for her.