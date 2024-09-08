US Open Tennis

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend US Open men's final with Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs' stars spent their Sunday off in New York for the U.S. Open men's final.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.

Swift is at the men's final along with Travis Kelce on Sunday, four days after watching her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season with a victory.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1832846946546937877

The singing superstar was wearing a red-and-white checkered dress when she arrived for the match between American Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner of Italy. Kelce was dressed in a white shirt and sweater, looking dressed more appropriately for Wimbledon.

The couple sat in a box at Arthur Ashe Stadium along with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany.

https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1832848958218985600
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Open Tennis
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us