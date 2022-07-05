Nick Kyrgios

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Charged With Assault

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is scheduled for a court appearance in Canberra on Aug. 2.

By Julia Elbaba

Nick Kyrgios
USA Today

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend following an incident from December 21, according to The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios is due to make an appearance at court in Canberra on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“(Police) can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court … in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” ACT Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kyrgios can face up to two years in jail – the maximum sentence for common assault – if he’s found guilty. 

Kyrgios' lawyer Jason Moffett claims his client is aware of the allegation and is taking the matter "very seriously."

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Mr. Moffett told The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios, the 40th-ranked tennis player in the world, is set to play the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday against Chile's Cristian Garin.

Sports

2 hours ago

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B Coach Mark Budzinski Died in Va. Tubing Accident

2 hours ago

2022 NBA Free Agency: Tracking All Signings, Latest News

“Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios is known for his outbursts on court and has been fined $14,000 at this year’s Wimbledon so far. 

In his opening match against Britain's Paul Jubb, he was penalized for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was disrespecting him and again after his third round win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

This article tagged under:

Nick Kyrgios
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us