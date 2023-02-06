Super Bowl

Taylor Swift Gets in on the Eagles' Super Bowl Vibes at 2023 Grammy Awards

By Adam Hermann

Even Taylor Swift is joining the Eagles' Super Bowl vibes originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you've seen an uptick in Eagles gear while walking around Philadelphia this past week, you're not alone. I've been absolutely bombarded by Birds apparel in the wild since they beat the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. Everyone is absolutely stoked for Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.

And it seems those vibes have even reached Hollywood's biggest Pennsylvania-born names.

Taylor Swift, who hails from Berks County, is a noted Philadelphia sports fan and on Sunday night at the Grammy Awards she was wearing classic awards show attire... but her bodyguard was wearing something pretty football-specific:

Beautiful.

It would've been a pretty big upset if Swift had opted to wear something Eagles-y herself, though it would've won over any Swift skeptics in the Greater Philadelphia Area. But her bodyguard going Eagles jacket - and a nice one at that - is a great touch as a nod to her roots.

Swift went home with just one Grammy win out of four nominations on Sunday night. If the Eagles also wind up with one win, everyone will be happy.

Go Birds.

