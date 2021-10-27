Tanya Snyder, NFL Deny Leaking Emails as Mark Davis Calls for Report on WFT Probe

Tanya Snyder, NFL deny leaking emails as Davis calls for report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the NFL’s owners meetings in New York City this week, neither commissioner Roger Goodell nor Washington’s co-CEO Tanya Snyder took responsibility for the leaked emails that were collected in the investigation into the Football Team’s office culture, according to multiple outlets including The Washington Post.

Snyder addressed the owners Tuesday and claimed no emails were released at her direction or that of her husband, owner Daniel Snyder, according to The Post. An NFL spokesperson made the same assertion.

Among those affected by those emails was Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, whose head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned upon the revelation he exchanged a series of emails with former Washington team president Bruce Allen that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments while working as an analyst for ESPN.

Davis told reporters Wednesday he wanted to see a written report from the NFL on its findings from the WFT investigation, one day after Goodell doubled down on the NFL’s decision not to release any records. He’s only the latest party to make such a request, joining 12 former Washington employees interviewed during the investigation and a congressional committee.

Mark Davis on if he would like to see a written report from the WFT investigation: “Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be…” pic.twitter.com/v0ksWzsXOx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 27, 2021

“Probably, yeah, I think that there should be,” Davis said of whether the NFL should make its findings public. “Especially with some of the things that were charged. Yeah, I believe so. I think people deserve it, especially the people that were quote victims.”

The NFL fined Washington $10 million in July following a 10-month investigation into the franchise’s culture that was alleged to have tolerated sexual misconduct and harassment of its female employees for years. D.C. attorney Beth Wilkerson oversaw the investigation, which resulted in Daniel Snyder being indefinitely removed from the team’s day-to-day operations.