NFL Playoffs

Kyler Murray Throws Shortest Pick-Six in NFL Playoff History Vs. Rams

Rams linebacker David Long Jr. returned the interception three yards for a score, putting the Rams up 21-0

By Bryan Murphy

USA TODAY Sports

It's getting ugly for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals, already down two scores, were pinned back at their own 1-yard line thanks to an exceptional punt from Johnny Hekker. On a third-and-7, Murray tried to avoid a potential safety by tossing an underhand pass with Rams linebacker Troy Reeder about to wrap him up for a sack in the end zone.

Well, a safety would have been better than what happened next.

Murray's desperation heave intended for wideout Rondale Moore floated in the air and landed in the arms of Rams linebacker David Long Jr., who waltzed three yards into the end zone for the pick-six to put the Rams up 21-0.

It's the shortest pick-six in NFL playoff history, breaking the previous record of five yards.

