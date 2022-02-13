Los Angeles Rams

Jay-Z, LeBron James and Other Stars Spotted at the Super Bowl

Numerous artists and celebrities were in attendance for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. See who showed up for the big game.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
The Super Bowl, the premier event in American sports, attracts all kinds of celebrities and onlookers each year.

Politicians, singers, artists and more gather to watch the crowning of the NFL’s champion. This year, the Super Bowl is being held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which only adds to the star power on display.

LeBron James is at SoFi Stadium with the Los Angeles Lakers having an off day along with Lakers legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, is on hand watching his high school buddy Matthew Stafford play quarterback for the Rams.
The crowd also includes country singer Kenny Chesney and actors Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Chris Tucker and Kevin Hart.

Here’s a look at some of those on hand Sunday night for Super Bowl LVI:

