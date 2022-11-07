Are you ready for some football?
Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season.
From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady to a potential Super Bowl preview between the Bills and Packers, Sunday Night Football is sure to deliver in 2022.
Here’s the full SNF schedule for the 2022 NFL season and how to watch each game:
2022 Sunday Night Football schedule
Week 1
September 8 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10
September 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3
Week 2
Sept. 18: Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10
Week 3
Sept. 25: Denver Broncos 11, San Francisco 49ers 10
Week 4
Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
Week 5
Oct. 9: Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17
Week 6
Oct. 16: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 7
Oct. 23: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Week 8
Oct. 30: Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17
Week 9
Nov. 6: Kansas City Chiefs 20, Tennessee Titans 17
Week 10
Nov. 13: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 11
Nov. 20: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 12
Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Thursday Night): New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Nov. 27: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 13
Dec. 4: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 14
Dec. 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 15
Dec. 18: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 16
Dec. 25 (Christmas Sunday Night): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 17
Jan. 1: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock
Week 18
Jan. 8: TBA
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock