Streaker Runs Onto Field During Nationals' Game Rain Delay

SEE IT: Streaker hides in tarp roller during Nationals rain delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Though it took awhile for the Nationals to finally suspend Wednesday night's contest, the fans who stayed in the rain certainly got some excitement.

A streaker ran across the outfield and slid onto the tarp before noticing the security guards emerge.

With apparent glee, he "slid across the infield tarp — using it like a giant, square Slip 'N Slide," as The Washington Post put it.

It was then when the streaker decided hiding in the tarp roller was his next move.

The trespassing spectator then basked in the moment and saluted the crowd with both his hands raised in exaltation after dousing himself with his beverage.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fans running on the field isn't a rarity in baseball, but hiding in the tarp roller while nude isn't exactly something you'll see every day. The streaker was removed from the stadium by security.

The Nationals were leading 3-0 when the game was suspended.