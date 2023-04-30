Steph Curry's 50-Point Game 7 Explosion Vs. Kings Lights Up NBA Twitter

NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's record-breaking Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Behind a historic 50-point performance by Steph Curry, the Warriors are headed to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
The first-round NBA playoff series was capped by a monstrous -- yet on-brand -- performance from Curry, who became the first player in league history to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.
After watching Curry and the rest of Golden State advance to the next round, NBA Twitter couldn't believe what they had just watched unfold on the G1C floor.
What a show. What a game. And now, it's time for Dub Nation to celebrate -- for a couple of days, at least.
Next, Golden State will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the West semifinals.