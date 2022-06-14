Steph Curry Trolls Boston Bar With ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook' Shirt

Steph epically trolls Boston with 'Ayesha Curry can cook' shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sees everything. EVERYTHING.

Three days after a Boston area bar named "Game On!" took a shot at Curry's wife, Ayesha, the Warriors' star had a clear response.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following the Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday night, Curry showed up to his postgame press conference wearing an "Ayesha Curry CAN cook" t-shirt.

Steph has a message on his shirt for the haters 💀 pic.twitter.com/cYPgPLIuAg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 14, 2022

Curry's shirt was a retort to a handwritten sign outside a bar in Boston on Friday that said "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook."

You stay classy Boston pic.twitter.com/ZcIyNVcNNS — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 10, 2022

When a reporter, who was unaware of why Curry was wearing the shirt, asked for an explanation, the three-time NBA champion didn't elaborate.

"You've got to ask around the room and ask Twitter," Curry said.

You knew Curry wasn't going to let the shot at his wife slide. And after the Warriors handed the Celtics their first back-to-back losses, he picked the perfect time to respond.