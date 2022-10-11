Steelers Star Cam Heyward Blames His Butt for Negative Mike Tomlin Retweet

Cam Heyward blames his butt for negative Mike Tomlin retweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2022 NFL season has already seen a butt punt.

And now there’s been a butt retweet.

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward blamed his butt for retweeting a message that slammed head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The tweet Heyward’s account shared was from the user @Disco198121, who called Tomlin a “fraud” and “clown” in addition to criticizing Pittsburgh’s linebackers. The tweet, which also defended Heyward, was a reply to a quote from ex-Steeler and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark saying he saw a lack of effort from the Steelers in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Cam Heyward is not happy right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/GNNAaX5eA3 — Tall6uy (@Tall6uy) October 10, 2022

After many took notice of Heyward’s eyebrow-raising Twitter activity, the five-time Pro Bowler claimed it was the result of a butt retweet.

Disregard the my last retweet. That was a butt retweet 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ dum dum cam — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 10, 2022

Heyward, who’s played his entire 12-year NFL career under Tomlin, later sent out a follow-up tweet where he emphasized the retweet was an accident.

Ok let me be clear when I say that was a complete accident. I challenge myself to be better and don’t look to point the finger. These losses I take personal and I need to be better. My head coach and teammates are the ones I care about. I’m on to Tampa see ya Sunday. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 10, 2022

Some people, including Steelers fans, weren’t exactly buying his story, though.

Ah yes I hate when I accidentally hit the retweet button twice. Always happens to me! Switch to your burner next time buddy https://t.co/n3jyKxnzVs — Brendan (@bglinhart) October 10, 2022

Lmao just stand on it boss.. Ain’t no way in hell🤣 https://t.co/f85hv60hSH — konkrete cowboy🛣💨 (@bigsteppr) October 11, 2022

Oh yeah totally happens all the time, nothing to see here 🤣 https://t.co/fXIQlTx91q — Jaret Fudale (@FudaleJaret) October 10, 2022

If it was a liked tweet maybe I’d believe you lol https://t.co/e2mj1wJ1Cl — 🧎🏾‍♂️ (@whoyoufooIin) October 10, 2022

If people actually believe Cam Heyward “butt retweeted” that tweet about Tomlin then boy do I have a beach house on the south side to sell you. — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) October 10, 2022

The butt retweet came just one day after the Steelers were embarrassed by the Bills 38-3 for a fourth straight loss. Pittsburgh has never finished below .500 since Tomlin took over in 2007, but that streak could be in danger following a 1-4 start.

Heyward and the Steelers will aim to avoid being the butt of all jokes once again when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.