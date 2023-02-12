Super Bowl 57

Stars at the Super Bowl: Tracking Celebrities in Attendance for Chiefs-Eagles

From LeBron James to Jay-Z and more, here’s a look at the stars in Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII

By Max Molski and Sanjesh Singh

Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The stars are set to shine on the field, on stage and in the seats at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the famous players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna, Chris Stapleton and more will step up to the microphone for performances.

Other A-listers, however, are just in attendance to watch the game.

Here’s a look at who’s come out for American football’s ultimate showdown:

LeBron James, fresh off breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, is in attendance, along with Eagles fan and Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper:

Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Lil Uzi all filed in, with the former rocking a classic Reggie White jersey in support of his hometown team:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin also showed out:

Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and we’ll see which celebs leave the stadium happy.

