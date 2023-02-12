Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII Published 2 hours ago • Updated 33 mins ago The big game brings out the biggest and brightest stars. 12 photos 1/12 Sarah Stier/Getty Images Bradley Cooper attends Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 2/12 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 3/12 Rob Carr/Getty Images Troy Kotsur signs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 4/12 Rob Carr/Getty Images Babyface performs “America the Beautiful” before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 5/12 Brynn Anderson/AP Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 6/12 Timothy A. Clary//AFP via Getty Images Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. 7/12 Marcio J. Sanchez/AP Actor Paul Rudd speaks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 8/12 Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) Actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. 9/12 Tyler Kaufman/AP Jason Derulo performs at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 10/12 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jordin Sparks attends the Super Bowl LVII Pregame at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 11/12 Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Image British chef Gordon Ramsay arrives to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. 12/12 Brynn Anderson/AP Algerian-French music producer and deejay, DJ Snake, performs before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. This article tagged under: Super Bowl 57 More Photo Galleries Photos: Beat the Bomb Immersive Experience Coming to DC Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore