St. John's Basketball Parts Ways With Head Coach Mike Anderson After Four Seasons

Ahead of firing Mike Anderson, the Red Storm most recently fell to the Marquette in an overtime contest during the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

By Julia Elbaba

St. John's basketball is moving on from head coach Mike Anderson after four disappointing seasons.

During his tenure, Anderson failed to take St. John's to an NCAA tournament or gather more than 18 wins in a season.

“After fully evaluating the men’s basketball program, our University has decided a change is needed in both the leadership and direction of St. John’s Basketball,” St. John’s AD Mike Cragg said. “We wish Coach Mike Anderson and his family the best in their future.”

Anderson had four years and $10 million left on his contract.

The Red Storm most recently fell to Marquette in an overtime contest during the second round of the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

Associate head coach Van Macon will run the basketball program for the time being.

Patrick Ewing is another coach that was let go after six disappointing seasons with Georgetown. He finished with a 75-109 record, including just 7-25 this season.

Additionally, George Tech is reportedly set to fire head coach Josh Pastner after leading the team to only one NCAA tournament appearance in seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

