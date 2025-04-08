St. John's alum Azzi Fudd named Final Four's Most Outstanding Player

One of the DMV’s own took home the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award after the national championship Sunday.

Azzi Fudd and the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team dominated South Carolina to win the 2025 NCAA championship.

“I knew I was going to give it my all, leave everything on that floor for 40 minutes,” she said after the game.

The 22-year-old was absolutely electric in that game, scoring 24 points. She was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I knew when I saw her in fifth grade that she was going to be a star,” St. John’s College High School varsity girls' basketball coach Jonathan Scribner said.

Fudd played high school basketball at St. John’s in D.C.

“Just to watch her out there play the way we always knew she played, and to do that on the national stage, I mean, that pride and happiness and joy just can't even begin to describe it,” Scribner said.

Her sophomore year, Fudd was named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year — an award presented to her by former Washington Mystics star and WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne.

Fudd was ranked the No. 1 recruit before she committed to playing for the Huskies. But injuries have limited her playing time.

She credits her success to her faith and her teammates.

“I really don’t have words to describe what this feels like, what it means to me, but I’m super grateful and I’m super proud of this entire team,” she said.

