soccer

Spain and Barcelona Great Xavi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

By AP

David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Sports

2 hours ago

Brian Mitchell Says an Alex Smith Return Gives Washington ‘Options' Moving Forward

3 hours ago

Even With Alex Smith Being Cleared to Return, Brian Mitchell Believes Dwayne Haskins Is the Future

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd's first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

soccerBarcelonaSpain
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us