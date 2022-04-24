Social Media Roasts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving After Game 3 Loss to Celtics

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces to win championships.

Now in their second season together on the Brooklyn Nets, they’re on the brink of getting swept in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Of course, there are factors to how the 2022 season, in particular, played out for the Nets. Despite Irving missing most of the regular season because of his vaccination status against COVID-19, Kevin Durant and James Harden guided Brooklyn to the No. 1 seed during the early portion of the season.

Then Durant went down with an injury in mid-January and didn’t return until March. The Nets went on a lengthy losing streak that saw them fall from the standings, which led to James Harden being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry were among the pieces that came to the Nets, but Simmons has yet to suit up for his new team.

Brooklyn bounced back at the end of the season to claim the No. 7 seed through the play-in tournament, but it booked a first-round matchup against the No. 2 Celtics, which boasted the top-ranked defense in the NBA during the regular season – and it’s showing in the series.

Durant and Irving have had no success against the Celtics’ versatile defensive rotation. Durant posted a 4-of-17 shooting performance in the Game 2 loss only to follow it up with 16 points in the Game 3 loss at home. Irving had just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Game 2 and also mustered just 16 in Game 3.

Though Simmons is reportedly returning for Game 4, a 4-0 sweep is definitely a possibility with the way both teams have performed. With Durant and Irving on the brink of an embarrassing early playoff exit, NBA Twitter roasted the two superstars, mostly on their decision to team up despite being in good situations beforehand:

KD & Kyrie, hailed as the most dynamic shot-making duo in NBA history, each just managed 16 points in a must-win home game. They're now in danger of having to abdicate that all-time throne. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

This is what KD wanted. To hoop w a friend and not have a heavy handed coach. Wonder if it feels as good as he thought it would. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 24, 2022

KD really chose to leave this pic.twitter.com/wj0rp59MLN — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2022

Kd & Kyrie were both in perfect basketball situations but they wanted to be oddballs — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) April 24, 2022

Steph & KD vs KD & Kyrie pic.twitter.com/i84HLlr2Lx — Rcito 🇵🇷 (@ramon_rican) April 24, 2022

Playoff resume for Kyrie without lebron is very in the light — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 24, 2022

Playoff resume for KD without Steph is funny in the light — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 24, 2022

Kyrie don’t have a ring if it ain’t for Bron and KD doesn’t have one if not for Steph and the Warriors. Now they joined forces and neither know how to do the things necessary to lead a team to a title. They skipped that step and it’s showing. — Eddie (@DocTaughtMe) April 24, 2022

Boston, led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, have done a phenomenal job on defense that has been a primary factor in Durant and Irving’s struggles. Fans have pointed that out:

KD has been struggling this series. pic.twitter.com/PthfrupsEk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2022

Jayson Tatum: 33 points



KD/Kyrie: 32 points — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) April 24, 2022

I think Jason Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 24, 2022

Tatum remains the best player in the series so far by a significant margin. Nets are DOA if that’s the case. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 23, 2022

Game 4 will be in Brooklyn on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET.