Which teams are in the 2026 World Cup? Tracking qualified nations

The 2026 World Cup is going to be as stacked as ever.

For the first time in the tournament's lengthy history, there will be 48 nations competing for soccer's most treasured prize -- an uptick from the previous 32-team field.

The summer of 2026 is still a ways away, but the number of qualified nations has already hit double digits, including the hosts.

The United States, Mexico and Canada all earned automatic qualifications due to their co-hosting agreement, so CONCACAF qualifying has gotten easier for the rest of the countries.

So, who else has joined the three hosts? Here's a running tracker as nations punch their ticket:

Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The U.S., Mexico and Canada getting automatic berths means there are 45 spots to be claimed. Here's a breakdown by region as teams qualify:

CONCACAF - North America, Caribbean Islands (3 automatic spots + 2 enter playoff):

No qualified teams yet (excludes U.S., Mexico, Canada).

AFC - Asia (8 automatic spots + 1 enters playoff):

Japan

Iran

Uzbekistan

South Korea

Jordan

CAF - Africa (9 automatic spots + 1 enters playoff):

No qualified teams yet.

CONMEBOL - South America (6 automatic spots + 1 enters playoff):

Argentina

OFC - Oceania (1 automatic spot + 1 enters playoff):

New Zealand

UEFA - Europe (12 automatic spots + 4 via confederation playoffs):

No qualified teams yet.

Playoffs (6 teams compete for 2 spots):

No qualified teams yet.

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 tournament will run from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19.

Where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Who won the last World Cup?

The 2022 tournament in Qatar saw Lionel Messi and Argentina win the World Cup over Kylian Mbappe and then-reigning champion France.

