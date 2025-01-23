MLS

Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha joins MLS club Charlotte

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons in England and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was acquired by Charlotte on a loan from Turkish club Galatasaray on Wednesday until next Jan. 17.

Charlotte said it has the option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Zaha will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons with Palace and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions. He moved to Galatasaray for 2023-24 and spent the first half of this season on loan to Lyon. Zaha also played briefly for Manchester United and Cardiff.

Zaha played twice for England, then switched to Ivory Coast and has five goals in 33 international appearances for his national team.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSSoccerEnglish Premier League
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us