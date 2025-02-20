Where to watch every USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup game: Japan, Australia, Colombia

The U.S. women's national team has its next opportunity for a trophy with the SheBelieves Cup.

Emma Hayes' side has not played a competitive match since a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Dec. 3, with the SheBelieves Cup providing the players a chance to win a competition to start the year.

Involved in the 10th edition of the cup is Japan, which featured in 2023 and 2024, and Australia and Colombia, two newcomers. The teams will play one another round-robin style, and the nation with the most points after three games will win the competition.

The USWNT will be looking to six-peat, though Hayes did not call up a trio of forwards in Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson. Still, the U.S. remains the top-ranked nation per FIFA (as of Dec. 13), while Japan (No. 8), Australia (No. 15) and Colombia (No. 21) will offer different challenges.

Here's what to know to catch every USWNT game in the SheBelieves Cup:

When is the 2025 SheBelieves Cup?

The SheBelieves Cup will begin on Thursday, Feb. 20 and end on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup schedule

The USWNT will open the tournament against Colombia on Thursday, Feb. 20 before playing Australia on Sunday, Feb. 23. It will close it out against Japan on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Where to watch USWNT SheBelieves Cup games on TV

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of where to watch the USWNT's games on television:

USWNT vs. Colombia: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo)

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo) USWNT vs. Australia : Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo)

: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo) USWNT vs. Japan: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Universo)

Where to stream USWNT SheBelieves Cup games online

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of where to stream the USWNT's games online:

USWNT vs. Colombia: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (Max, Peacock)

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET (Max, Peacock) USWNT vs. Australia : Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET (Max, Peacock)

: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. ET (Max, Peacock) USWNT vs. Japan: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET (Max, Peacock)

USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup squad

These are the 23 players head coach Emma Hayes is using for the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage), Lily Yohannes (Ajax)

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

Team USA’s Crystal Dunn, who returned to competitive soccer less than four months after giving birth to her son Marcel Jean, shares how she juggles her career and motherhood.