Soccer

Where to watch Spain vs. Portugal in Nations League Final: TV, stream, more

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal will face off for the trophy.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Soccer's past is about to meet soccer's future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face off against Lamine Yamal and Spain in the UEFA Nations League Final for the next trophy in international soccer.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Portugal won the first edition of the tournament in 2018-19, France won it in 2020-21 and Spain claimed it in 2022-23.

Ronaldo tapped home the winner in the semifinals versus Germany to seal a 2-1 win. Yamal scored twice to beat France 5-4 in a game that was 5-1 at one point.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The two rival nations have ball-dominant midfield players with some weaknesses in defense. Both also have game-changing forwards, though Spain doesn't play with a traditional striker like Portugal does with Ronaldo.

So, will Ronaldo add another international trophy to his resume and Portugal's? Or will Yamal take down another soccer great in his path to soccer stardom? Here's how to watch the Nations League Final:

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Soccer Jun 4

A soccer mystery: Why mighty China fails at the world's biggest sport

Soccer Jun 3

Soccer law on penalties updated after viral 2025 Champions League incident

Inter Miami May 27

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi team up to launch a soccer club in Uruguay

When is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

Spain and Portugal will meet on Sunday, June 8.

What time is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final on TV

Spain-Portugal will be broadcast on Fox.

How to stream the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final online

Spain-Portugal will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. Vix will stream the game in Spanish.

Here are five things to know about Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's eternal Number 7.

This article tagged under:

Soccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us