Where to watch Monterrey vs. Inter in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Next up in FIFA Club World Cup action is a game between Mexico's Liga MX and Italy's Serie A.

Monterrey didn't have the best run in the Clausura half of the league, but qualified for the playoffs through the play-in round as the No. 8 seed, losing to eventual champs No. 1 Toluca.

The Rayados qualified for the Club World Cup due to winning the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, and their first match will be a tough foe.

Inter Milan of Italy is coming off a Champions League run where it lost in the final to Paris Saint-Germain 5-0. Cristian Chivu recently signed on as the new head coach, but there hasn't been too many personnel changes. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are the main forwards, while Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries and Yann Sommer, among others, form the team's spine.

Monterrey is led by striker Germán Berterame and attacking midfielder Sergio Canales, while left-back Gerardo Arteaga, iconic center-back Sergio Ramos and midfielders Oliver Torres and Nelson Deossa will need to be key.

Here's how to watch Monterrey and Inter in the Club World Cup:

When is the Monterrey-Inter game?

Monterrey and Inter will face off on Tuesday, June 17.

What time is the Monterrey-Inter game?

Kickoff time is set for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the Monterrey-Inter game?

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Monterrey-Inter Club World Cup game online, on TV

The Monterrey-Inter game will be available via TV and streaming on DAZN, which is the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament.

