Who will win the first revamped Champions League format?

The first ever playoff ties have wrapped up, which saw Real Madrid eliminate Manchester City behind Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, while Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus were both stunned by Dutch underdogs Feyenoord and PSV.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal finished in the top three of the eight teams who automatically qualified for the round of 16.

But when is the round of 16 and what are the matchups? Here's what to know:

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The round-of-16 draw takes place on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Who is in the Champions League round of 16?

These are the last 16 teams left, in alphabetical order:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Feyenoord

Inter Milan

Lille

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Champions League possible round of 16 matchups 2025

The new format means the random draw is only between a few teams instead of the entire 16. The top eight teams will also host the second leg due to better placement. Here's what to know about the possible matchups that can be drawn:

Paris Saint-Germain/Benfica vs. Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain/Benfica vs. Barcelona

PSV/Feyenoord vs. Arsenal

PSV/Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid/Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge/Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Club Brugge/Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa

When are the Champions League round of 16 games?

First legs: March 4-5

Second legs: March 11-12

Each team will play once on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

