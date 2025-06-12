Ticket prices are plummeting for FIFA Club World Cup opener in Miami

With the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup kicking off this Saturday in Miami, fans and teams are gearing up for the tournament that will take place across the U.S. in 12 venues.

If you are still interested in purchasing tickets, there is still time and lots of inventory left to go see the action, with eight matches taking place at Hard Rock Stadium.

The following are the matches that will be hosted at home of the Miami Dolphins:

Saturday, June 14th at 8 p.m., Group A match: Al Ahly FC vs. Inter Miami

Monday, June 16th at 6 p.m., Group C match: CA Boca Juniors vs. SL Benfica

Wednesday, June 18th at 3 p.m., Group H match: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal

Friday, June 20th at 9 p.m., Group C match: Bayern Munich vs. CA Boca Juniors

Monday, June 23rd at 9 p.m., Group A match: Inter Miami vs. SE Palmeiras

Wednesday, June 25th at 3 p.m., Group F match: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense FC

Sunday, June 29th at 4 p.m., Round of 16 match: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

Tuesday, July 1st at 3 p.m., Round of 16 match: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

The Athletic shared that FIFA and Miami Dade College partnered to offer college students a deal where students would be able to purchase one ticket for $20 and receive “up to four complimentary tickets” to Inter Miami’s first game on Saturday, June 14.

As the stadium remains unfilled, prices for tickets have experienced extreme drops, with FIFA lowering some tickets to under $60 for their game opener.

For those who aren't college students, there are still great deals to experience Messi and company in action on Saturday, June 14th, or cheer on another team that will be playing in one of the eight matches hosted in Miami, including six group stage and two knockout matches.

According to Stubhub, the following are the starting and highest prices for each game at Hard Rock Stadium:

Al Ahly FC vs. Inter Miami, Saturday, June 14th at 8 p.m.: Lowest: $72; Highest: $9,966 (before fees)

CA Boca Juniors vs. SL Benfica, Monday, June 16th at 6 p.m.: Lowest: $39; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, Wednesday, June 18th at 3 p.m.: Lowest: $215; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Bayern Munich vs. CA Boca Juniors, Friday, June 20th at 9 p.m.: Lowest: $105; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Inter Miami vs. SE Palmeiras, Monday, June 23rd at 9 p.m.: Lowest: $103; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense FC Wednesday, June 25th at 3 p.m.: Lowest: $23; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Round of 16 match: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, Sunday, June 29th at 4 p.m.: Lowest: $81; Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

Round of 16 match: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, Tuesday, July 1st at 3 p.m.: Lowest: $145: Highest: $8,788 (before fees)

The Athletic added that on June 3, tickets to the Inter Miami-Al Ahly opener dropped to $55 on Ticketmaster. The price was half the cost in May, while the tickets were $230 for the cheapest seat in January and $349 after the draw in December.

FIFA is hoping ticket sales increase as the tournament progresses and features more high-profile matchups, with Inter Miami's prices rising per each group stage game. Additionally, more popular clubs like Spain's Real Madrid have seen better ticket sales than lesser known sides like Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and New Zealand's Auckland City, among others.