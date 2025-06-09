Soccer

Soccer fan dies after fall during Nations League final between Spain and Portugal

The incident occurred while Portugal and Spain were playing the first period of extra time at the Munich stadium.

By CiarÁn Fahey | The Associated Press

Nations League final
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

A soccer fan died during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday after falling from an overhead level onto a media area below.

A UEFA official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give details, confirmed a person sustained fatal injuries from a fall.

The incident occurred while Portugal and Spain were playing the first period of extra time at the Munich stadium. Medical personnel, stewards and police cordoned off the area.

Portugal went on to win the game on penalties.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the incident at the start of his post-game news conference.

“Before we begin with the questions, I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today,” de la Fuente said. “My condolences to the family.”

