Boston's NWSL team apologizes for controversial branding announcement

Boston's National Women's Soccer League team is apologizing after the launch of the club's name announcement - specifically the branding associated with it - fell flat for many fans.

"We fully acknowledge that the content of the campaign did not reflect the safe and welcoming environment we strive to create for all, and we apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and the trans community in particular for the hurt we caused," the team wrote in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The initial campaign for the newly named BOS Nation Football Club included a video that highlighted Boston's traditionally male-dominated sports culture and came with the slogan "Too Many Balls." Many on social media were displeased with the branding, saying it centered sports around men and some describing it as transphobic and misogynistic.

From us to you. pic.twitter.com/ASHFHltb5n — NWSL Boston (@NWSLBoston) October 16, 2024

And while Boston residents who spoke with NBC10 Boston expressed excitement about having a NWSL team, the name didn't resonate.

"The name is bad, BOS Nation, the alliteration is fun, but I heard there is a community meeting where they suggested a lot of names like wicked and other fun names, and they dropped the ball," Beck Schubert said.

The team has since removed the "Too Many Balls" slogan videos from its social media. The statement did not say whether the club intended to rethink the name itself.

Boston's new professional women's soccer team now has a name and a logo.

A second issue that could skew public opinion of the team is where they will play - White Stadium in the city's Franklin Park. The stadium, badly in need to repair, is set for demolition and reconstruction, but not everyone is cheering the move.

Renee Stacey Welch is a a member of the Franklin Park Defenders, a group that sued the city unsuccessfully to block he renovation. The group says it worries about the impact of having a packed stadium at a location that was meant to be public park available to Boston public schools students.

"We have to keep fighting for this because the City is not advocating for the community, they are advocating for a private, for-profit, organization," Welch told NBC10 Boston.

This marks the return of professional women’s soccer to Boston dating back to 2000, when the Women's United Soccer Association brought in the Boston Breakers. Unfortunately, after just three years the league folded - some blaming a lack of advertising and small fan base. It coincides with the advent of women's professional hockey in the city - the

This round may go better, as women's professional sports are growing in popularity in the city. Last month PWHL announced its team name, the Boston Fleet, after playing their first season without a formal title.