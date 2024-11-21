MLS

These 10 players are the most expensive transfers in MLS history

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is not on the list

By Sanjesh Singh

FC Cincinnati has brought in a statement signing.

The winners of the 2023 Supporters' Shield announced Nov. 21 it signed Kévin Denkey for a reported club-record fee.

Denkey, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, is a Togolese striker who is coming off a Golden Boot-winning campaign in Belgium's Pro League with club Cercle Brugge.

Though Cincinnati didn't disclose the transfer fee in its announcement, MLS said on its website the deal was worth a reported $16.2 million.

Denkey was a coveted striker across Europe, so for Cincinnati to land his signature is an intriguing sign. But where does Denkey rank among most expensive MLS incomings? Here's what to know:

Who are the most expensive MLS signings?

Denkey's signing with Cincinnati makes him the most expensive MLS signing to date. Here's a look at the top 10, with all fees in euros via Transfermarkt:

10. LW Brian Rodriguez, LAFC: 10.45 million (2019/20)

9. AM Rudolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami: 10.91 million (2019/20)

8. ST Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: 11 million (2023/24)

7. RW Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United: 11.50 million (2021/22)

6. ST Brenner, FC Cincinnati: 11.82 million (2020/21)

5. AM Aleksey Miranchuk, Atlanta United: 12 million (2024/25)

4. AM Esequiel Barco, Atlanta United: 12.28 million (2017/18)

T-2. AM Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2018/19)

T-2. AM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2021/22)

1. Kévin Denkey, FC Cincinnati: 15.3 million (2024/25)

Why is Lionel Messi not on the list?

Messi, who joined Miami in 2023, is not on the list as he technically arrived as a free transfer.

Here are five things to know about Lionel “Leo” Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who plays for Argentina’s national team and MLS club Inter Miami.

MLSSoccer
