The Europa League match between Turkey’s Besiktas and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been moved to a a neutral venue in Hungary, UEFA announced on Monday.

The match, originally a home game for Besiktas, will now be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie.

Club Announcement: The Beşiktaş v Maccabi Tel Aviv Match



It has been decided that the UEFA Europe League match between Beşiktaş v Maccabi Tel Aviv will be played in Debrecen, Hungary, the only country that has accepted to be the host as a result of our club's negotiations with… pic.twitter.com/IYvko7rSGZ — Beşiktaş EN (@BesiktasEnglish) November 11, 2024

The decision follows unrest after Maccabi’s recent Europa League game in Amsterdam, where at least five fans were injured in violent street attacks, after their team’s 5-0 loss to Ajax.

Besiktas said on social media that Hungary was the only country willing to host the match but, due to a decision by Hungarian authorities, the game will be held “behind closed doors".